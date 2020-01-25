False! Angelica Rivera will not replace Kate del Castillo in Ungovernable

Innocent popcorn that you let yourself be fooled … That is NOT always! Angelica Rivera will not replace Kate del Castillo in the Netflix series ‘Ungovernable’.

It was the YouTube program "Gossip No Like" who was responsible for disseminating the news, but hours later, its headlines, Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani released the information.

The drivers admitted that they joked for "April Fool's Day" where gossip that is not true is usually leaked:

"We fell for innocents with the Seagull on Netflix".

How did they fall for the joke?

The false news that Angélica Rivera would return to acting said that a representative of Netflix Latam would have confirmed to a Mexican media that ‘La Gaviota’ received a formal invitation from the entertainment company.

The “Ungovernable” series is about the story of the first lady of Mexico, who after being accused of murdering her husband, the President, tries to escape.

