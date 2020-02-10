Falls, mistakes and more unforgettable moments at the Oscar Awards

Share it:

In the Oscar Awards ceremony, for 92 uninterrupted years in which they have been delivered, everything has happened. Comic moments, nudes, mistakes that some would never like to remember, while others do and smile.

The Oscar Awards ceremony is the most important annual festival in the world of cinema and every year it brings together hundreds of stars and is seen almost everywhere in the world.

This party has lived everything and there are those who remember, for example, the speech of an indigenous activist when he went up to collect the award on behalf of Marlon Brando for the movie The Godfather.

In some news portals some of the funniest or most embarrassing moments that many of the protagonists of the 2020 Oscar Awards have been made public.

HATTIE MCDANIEL WINNING FOR "WHAT THE WIND WAS CARRIED OUT"

Hattie McDaniel made history by becoming the first African-American person to receive an Oscar Award, for her work on the film What the Wind Wore.









THE ACTRESS PACKING

In 1969 there was the first (and only so far) tie in an interpretive category. Katharine Hepburn and Barbara Streisand won an Oscar for their performance in The Lion in Winter and Funny Girl, respectively.









THE OVATION TO CHARLES CHAPLIN

Charles Chaplin received in 1972 the honorary Oscar, an award that meant his reconciliation with the United States. Chaplin was cheered for 12 minutes by the public.









MARLON BRANDO'S ACTIVISTIC MESSAGE

Actor Marlon Brando rejected the Oscar for his performance in the movie The Pacrino and sent it to Sacheen Littlefeather, a rights activist for Native Americans.

THE NUDE IN THE OSCAR

Memorable the moment when Robert Opel appeared on the stage of the naked Oscar, making the sign of peace.









THE MUSICAL NUMBER OF THE OSCAR 1989

The 61st edition of the Oscar Awards was the first to have no master of ceremony and the result was disastrous, due to a shameful musical number that caused a demand for Disney and that Julie Andrews, Paul Newman, Sidney Lumet and Gregory Peck sign in a manifest as "degrading."

PALANCE JACK MAKING LIVE FLEXIONS

When Jack Palance won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the city Cowboys movie, he asked Hollywood producers to hire more senior actors and said mature actors could still give a lot of them in the scenarios









THE ENTHUSIASM OF ROBERTO BENIGNI

In 1999 Life is beautiful, he won the Oscar for Best International Film and Roberto Benigni, its director and protagonist, took the stage through the seats.

The moment was really enjoyed by the audience.

PENÉLOPE CRUZ CRYING "PEDRO!"

Penelope Cruz shouted with enthusiasm "Pedro!", Announcing the victory of the Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar for 'Todo sobre mi madre'. Almodóvar gave another memorable moment thanking the prize to all the virgins and saints there and for having.









THE VICTORY OF HALLE BERRY

Halle Berry was shocked when Russell Crowe announced that she was the winner of the Oscar for Monter's Ball. She became the first African-American woman to win the statuette for the best leading actress.









THE OSCAR POSTER TO HEATH LEDGER

The actor Heath Ledger, who died in January 2008, victim of a cariorespiratory arrest caused by accidental overdose of prescription drugs, obtained Oscar to Posthumous Title for his work in The Dark Knight.









The actor's family went up to pick up the Oscar and that was one of the most memorable moments that have been experienced in that ceremony.

THE FALL OF JENNIFER LAWRENCE

Jennifer Lawrence went up to pick up her Oscar for the good side of things and stumbled. The public stood up and she declared: "You have stood up because you feel bad because I have fallen."

JOHN TRAVOLTA PRONUNCIATING EVIL THE NAME OF IDINA MENZEL

When John Travolta presented Idina Menzel, who was going to sing the song Frozen Let It Go, at the time of giving way to the performance he made a mistake in his name, presenting her as Adele Dazeem.









THE SELFIE OF ELLEN DEGENERES

The last Oscar presented by Ellen DeGeneres were well remembered, thanks to the selfie that the ceremony teacher took with Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong'o, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, Kevin Spacey, Bradley Cooper, Channing Tatum and Jared Leto.









THE NO VICTORY OF 'LA LA LAND'

An embarrassing moment lived Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway by announcing by mistake as winner of the movie La La Land, when Moonlight really won.









THE EMPOWERMENT SPEECH OF FRENCH MCDORMAND

One of the most recent moments was the powerful speech given by Frances McDormand when she won her second Oscar for Three ads outside.

The actress raised all the women candidates that year and said that after the gala, they had to meet with the producers so that the projects had more equality, diversity and inclusion.

