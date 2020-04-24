Fallout 76 will introduce pets in the future with an update

Share it:

Bethesda is ready to continue to improve considerably the experience of Fallout 76. And after having completely updated the game thanks to the Wastelanders expansion, with better narrative and news like the NPCs, it's time to start looking to the future. The thing is, two developers of the title have just admitted that they are already working on getting the pets to the title.

It will be in a future update and would allow these faithful animals to go with the protagonist adding more depth to the adventure. However, the way in which they would be implemented is still unclear. Here we tell you all the details.

The news has been announced by Jeff Gardiner and Ferret Baudoin, who as reported by PC Gamer, have participated in an AMA‌ ('Ask Me Anything') on Reddit. As always in these cases, the goal is for the developers to solve doubts from the fans. The good thing is that, almost always, they end up commenting on something that becomes news.

This is exactly what they have said regarding the subject of pets: "Now that we have our companion system in the game we are looking for ways to add pets as well.". In any case, most likely it is a system similar to the one we could already see in Fallout 4, where the dog not only accompanied us but also we could also customize it with armor and other objects.

On the other hand, at no time has it been mentioned that pets can only be dogs. Therefore, we will have to be vigilant to see if that range is just expanding or not. Of course, there has been no mention of any date regarding when we can enjoy this content.

Rather it has been a general talk, about ideas that they are working with right now. Something similar is what has happened with the Brotherhood of Steel, one of the factions that fans of the franchise will remember the most, and whose return has also been hinted by both developers. Without more information about it, unfortunately.