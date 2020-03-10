Fallout 76 will be "much more Fallout" with the Wastelanders expansion according to Bethesda

Share it:

One of the most criticized points of Fallout 76 at the time of its announcement it was the amount of elements of the Fallout franchise that were not present in this proposal oriented to the multiplayer in the open world. This is something that Bethesda intends to solve with the ambitious Wastelanders expansion.

In a presentation given during the PAX East the desasaplander Ferret Baudoin assured that the team could not foresee the negativity that would generate the absence of NPCs in the world of this game. These will be back in expansion.

"There was no clear reference to what we were doing. So it was very complicated, because you could discuss how you thought this game could be, but there was no obvious decision".

The desasaplander continued explaining that in Fallout 76 some elements of the main saga are still present, such as exploration, an element that ensures that here is even better because it is one of the best worlds they have created. Despite this, he acknowledges that there are players who hope to connect with live characters and that finding holocintas scattered around the world knowing that all their owners have died was not the best.

The Wastelanders expansion even exceeded the budget that Bethesda had thought for her due to the dubbing of the actors that have given life to the NPCs that populated the game world once it is released on April 7 of this year.

They still believe in Bethesda that they will be able to carry out a title that was born immersed in harsh criticism for a succession of errors and shortcomings that took a long time to solve. They are sure of the potential that Fallout has in a constantly updated world that will evolve with the new expansion allowing players to perform missions and tasks that will shape the game world in a deeper way than the current interaction that the title allows them with their environment and narrative.

