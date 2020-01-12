Fallout 76 Wastelanders: registration is now open to participate in the expansion tests

Share it:

The development of Wastelanders, the largest expansion of Fallout 76, but before the actual launch Bethesda asked the players for help to make sure everything is perfect.

Beginning January 17th, the company will invite a select number of Fallout 76 community members to try a first version of the Wastelanders update. During the test period, they will be asked to interact with the new content, provide their feedback and report any problems encountered on the Private Test Server (PTS, or private test server). At the beginning, only a few hundred players will be invited, chosen among the most active and expert members of the community. If you also want to give your availability, you can do it by going to this address before the closing of the registrations, set for 00:00 on January 14th.

It should be noted that the Wastelanders private test server will only be accessible from a PC, and that those who receive the invitation will have to fill in a Non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in the launcher before installing the PTS. You will not be allowed to share, stream or record any content. In addition, the private test server reserved for Wastelanders is separate from the public test server, which is still in development and will be activated shortly. Test participants will be able to retain their progress and import it into the final version of the expansion, although Bethesda says that due to the nature of the test, it may be necessary to reset all progress made on the PTS.

Wastelanders has been repeatedly called the biggest free expansion ever for Fallout 76, and will mark the debut of human non-player characters. If you have not already done so, we advise you to go to the discovery of the Dungeons of Watoga, one of the locations that will be introduced, and to watch a series of 4K screenshots of Fallout 76: Wastelanders.