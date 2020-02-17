Fallout 76 Wastelanders: let's get to know the Allies, new special NPCs

Share it:

In less than two months the players of Fallout 76 they will finally be able to download the new Wastelanders expansion, the biggest ever for the Bethesda game, for free.

With the debut of Wastelanders, there will be many new faces that will arrive in Appalachia. There will be factions (Marauders and Settlers), new groups of human enemies and a series of characters that will be possible to meet here and there. Among them will also appear the Allies, a type of special non-player character that will revive the C.A.M.P. is will offer daily activities to participate in.

The Allies will be of different types. Some, for example, can be hosted in the C.A.M.P. after a chat or doing something for them. Each of them will have a different personality who will emerge by speaking and completing his new daily missions. There are also other Allies that it will be possible to meet by completing the respective one introductory mission, such as Beckett, a man on the run in search of redemption for a troubled past. The initial assignment will introduce you to the character's story as you help him with his chores. After completing the missions in the history of a known ally, this will begin to offer you daily missions to take on to obtain XP and loot.

When you can convince an ally to follow you into the C.A.M.P., you will unlock a unique item for that person. For example, by recruiting Beckett you can build the Beckett's bar, where he will serve drinks, chat and ask you for a hand. Additionally, your ally will give your C.A.M.P an additional level of security by helping you defend it from enemies. However, the Allies will not be able to follow you around the Wasteland.

What do you think of this other novelty from Wastelanders? We take this opportunity to remind you that as we write to you The Collector's Mysterious Choice event is active: You have until 18:00 on February 17th to visit his shop at Berkeley Springs station and deliver 60 legendary scrips in exchange for a random legendary item.

Wastelanders will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on April 7th. On the same day, Fallout 76 will finally debut on Steam.