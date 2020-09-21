Fallout 76 Wastelanders: Bethesda announces the new retail edition

After celebrating the beginning of Season 2 of Fallout 76, the leaders of Bethesda announce the new retail edition of Fallout 76 dedicated to the Wastelanders expansion and its numerous content additions, both in the gameplay and in the plot.

Seizing the opportunity offered by the advent of the Armor Ace phase of Fallout 76, the authors of Bethesda accompany the reveal of the new edition of Fallout 76 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One with a card that illustrates the main reasons for diving into the post-apocalyptic atmosphere of West Virginia.

With Wastelanders, the sci-fi universe of Fallout 76 is back to populate itself: the settlers are looking for a new home and, for this reason, they have decided to marry the cause of the two most prominent factions. Inside Fallout 76 there is space for new stories to discover, with non-player characters to receive missions and activities from. Again thanks to Wastelanders, Bethesda’s multiplayer RPG welcomes new creatures, new gear and the Reputation system on which the relationship with the new factions is based.

With the arrival of Fallout 76 Season 2, it is also possible to try your hand at new events and access new items for the CAMP and the Atomic Shop, with multiple options offered to fans to acquire Atoms by progressing in the daily and weekly challenges related to the SCORE board by Armor Ace. All this, of course, is also offered free of charge to those who have already purchased the title, through patches that Bethesda promises to cast more regularly to extend Fallout 76’s play perimeter even further on PC and consoles.