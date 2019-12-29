Fallout 76: waiting for Wastelanders, Bethesda traces the events of 2019

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After promising to conclude the work on Wastelanders as soon as possible, the Bethesda authors recall the most important events that characterized the development of Fallout 76 during 2019.

Before going into the merits of the matter and rattling off all the data and news that have distinguished the different ones free expansions that have been made available to Fallout 76's post-apocalyptic Appalachian explorers, the U.S. development team explains very clearly that 2019 "it was undoubtedly a year with several difficult moments".

Thanks to the contribution of fans, however, the authors of Bethesda Game Studios they claim to be "managed to solve a myriad of problems and improve the usability of the game. Now that 2019 is coming to an end, Fallout 76 is bigger, more stable and more fun than ever. We are proud of where we got together and how you, the our community, you took this title and made it yours by creating exceptional subplots, unforgettable characters and adventures as bizarre as they are fun ".

Looking to the future, the American authors explain that Wastelanders will represent the most massive update that has ever been published since the launch of Fallout 76: the update in question promises to introduce many secondary characters and of unpublished settings, with which to face brand new adventures to fill the content and playful void that has plagued the MMO experience of users of this unfortunate title.