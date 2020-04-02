Fallout 76: Steam version is free if you have the game in Bethesda launcher

Share it:

It is only a temporary promotion, but of tremendous importance if you are regular players of Fallout 76 and you want the game on Steam. The fact is that Bethesda has just announced that, all those who own the game through their own launcher, will be able to get the title for free on the Valve platform. Although to achieve this, it is necessary to link your accounts before next April 13, 2020.

In addition, on the Bethesda website they have also communicated that the progress of the game will be transferred between both versions. However, the Atoms and Fallout 1st membership benefits will not. Anyway, any item purchased with Atoms will be transferred.

Furthermore, achievements will also be active, reflecting even those achieved on Xbox One and PS4 (trophies). However, it has been reported that certain levels and quest-related achievements will require a new character to re-shine in our virtual library.

Of course, we can also get the Wastelanders expansion on Steam, since this will be completely free for all owners of the original game. Although it must be remembered that it was recently delayed and, therefore, its launch is not expected until next April 14, 2020 (it will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC). Regardless, the Wastelanders are expected to add some highly requested features from fans. Without going any further, everything related to human NPCs, with factions, dialogue trees and a long etcetera. In fact, it is hoped that it will also offer us a comprehensive reputation system.

Finally, it is important to mention that Bethesda has announced that, from April 14 to April 28, if you buy Fallout 76 on Steam (either the standard version of Fallout 76: Wastelanders or Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition), You will receive the Fallout Classic Collection. That is, a package that includes Fallout 1, Fallout 2 and Fallout Tactics at no additional cost. Oh, and those who own the game on Bethesda.net and activate their free copy of Steam will also receive the Fallout Classic Collection for two weeks after launch.