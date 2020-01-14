Fallout 76 opens registrations for the private beta of Wastelanders

Share it:

Bethesda has not yet thrown in the towel with Fallout 76 and this year intends to launch an update "that changes everything". Called Wastelanders, this revulsive will include from new missions, weapons and equipment to long-awaited NPC (Non-Player Characters), dialogue and decision making system. Although it was scheduled for last fall, this injection of adrenaline for the game has only been delayed and will be in the next few days when you can try on for the first time. How? Well, through a private beta for which Bethesda has just opened the registration period.

"Globetrotter! We invite you to join the preliminary Wastelanders tests in a private test server for PC. Sign up with your Bethesda.net account before 00:00 on Wednesday (peninsular time), January 15, so that we know that you would be interested in playing and helping us with your contributions, ”says the company's announcement. The “lucky ones” who gain access to this trial version will have to sign a confidentiality agreement by mail and "may not share, publish, transmit, record or comment on any information related to the experience."

Sign up before day 15

The game, which had a convulsive release back in November 2018, when it even received a 4.5 in its MeriStation analysis, has not stopped working and updated since then, trying to shrink water and get the boat afloat. Although Bethesda warns that this month will not have "too much news" because they are focused on Wastelanders, the monthly patch will arrive on January 14 and the company has explained in its official blog some of the changes we can expect from it. The year has also started with several days of double experience and sharing some of the data of this Christmas, in which more than one billion has been spent on gift wrap sheets and in which Santatron has distributed more than five million gifts to the inhabitants of the wasteland.

I Bethesda Font