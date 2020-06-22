Fallout 76: One of the most requested features is coming with Update 20

Share it:

With the latest development diary published by Bethesda, the authors of Fallout 76 confirmed the introduction, starting today, of the two-factor authentication system. With the'Update 20 of the RPG in the open world, however, we will see the addition of one of the features most requested by the players.

Thanks to the neighbor free update of Fallout 76, the explorers of the Contaminated area will be able to participate in cooperative multiplayer activities through the creation of Public teams. The function will be accessible directly from the Social menu of the title and will allow users to face the challenges offered by the game together with their friends and other users.

The choice of the public teams to enter will not take place through a "simple" matchmaking system as an end in itself but will be accompanied by the creation of a contextual menu which will show the goals pursued by each of these online teams, such as theexploration or construction. In this way, it will be easier for fans to participate in online activities that are more related to their style of play.

Each Public Team can be formed by a maximum of four members. Players can understand where these teams are by simply consulting the map: each team leader will be marked with a special icon that will also indicate their main objective. All Fallout 76 players will be able to start a team using theCreate a New Team option: each member of the group will receive a benefit based on the selected objective, hence the need to choose it carefully to create even more immersive role-playing experiences.

L'update 20 will be available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One over the next few weeks and will contribute to enriching the playful offer of the Bethesda RPG in anticipation of the arrival of the free seasons of Fallout 76.