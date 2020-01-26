Fallout 76: Marauders and Settlers, presented the new factions of Wastelanders

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bethesda has not yet revealed the launch date of Wastelanders, or what has been repeatedly referred to as the largest free expansion ever for Fallout 76, which will bring human NPCs back to post-apocalyptic Appalachia. Despite this, it continues to update us week after week by telling us about the many new features.

With Wastelanders, two new factions, the Settlers and i Raiders. The former are a group of industrious workers made up of people capable of running a city. After knowing that Appalachia could offer a refuge from the challenges of the Wasteland, they settled in Spruce Knob, readjusting the structures and cutting the trees in the area, thus giving life to a city in the making called Foundation.

The Marauders, on the other hand, know Appalachia well, since it was once their home. When they discovered that other people would return to the lands they claimed, they decided together with their boss, Meg, to stop anyone who tried to take possession of their property at any cost. So they organized an impressive base of operations, called Crater, at the space station crash site.

Both at Foundation and Crater, which you can see in the screenshots collected in the gallery below, you will find new merchants, production areas and many people to talk to. Bear in mind, however, that interactions with these people will depend on your reputation for them.

Last week we also got a taste of the new improved interface of Fallout 76 Wastelanders, and we found that Vault 94 will be closed. Meanwhile, tests continue on Wastelanders' private PC server.