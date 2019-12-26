Fallout 76: Hackers are stealing all their belongings from players

Share it:

It seems that the problems for Fallout 76 do not want to end and, in the last hours, many players claim to have lost all the objects in their inventory due to some hackers.

Thanks to a glitch of the Bethesda title in fact, some attackers would be able to walk a few centimeters from the players and steal all his equipment, literally leaving them in their underwear and depriving them of weapons and armor obtained through hours of farming. Fortunately Bethesda is aware of the problem that affects only the PC version of the online title and has published the following message on its official social channels:

"We have received several reports regarding an exploit related to the PC version of Fallout 76 that some cheaters are abusing. We are currently working on the problem and we have a solution ready that should be published in the next few hours."

Unfortunately, there is no information on how the company will behave towards those who fell victim to the cheaters, although it is unlikely that these users will get back the pieces of equipment and crafting materials that have been stolen unjustly.

