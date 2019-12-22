Fallout 76: Bethesda introduces La Duchessa and Mort, two characters from Wastelanders

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After a long wait exacerbated by delays and objective shortcomings of the current version of Fallout 76, the Wastelanders expansion is on its way to arrival, as Bethesda confirms by introducing La Duchessa and Mort, two of the many NPCs that will populate the post size – apocalyptic of West Virginia.

The team led by Todd Howard describes us The Duchess like the proud owner of Wayward, one inn built in Appalachia to bring some refreshment and conviviality among the explorers of the mutant lands of Fallout 76. The La Duchessa venue will be just one of the many unpublished buildings that will appear on the map of West Virginia and within which we will be able to live new adventures thanks to the interaction with the secondary characters.

To make us from Cicero among the novelties of Wastelanders will be the ghoul Mort, a regular customer of the Wayward who will help us to extricate ourselves between the missions and activities that will expand the content offering of Fallout 76 with this DLC.

Thanks to the arrival of characters such as La Duchessa and Mort, and the numerous NPCs that will populate Appalachia, Bethesda's stated intent is to feed the story and lore of multiplayer RPG to make West Virginia a place worth visiting and returning to. The new NPCs can be encountered in the main story, in the various areas of the world, in the combat phases, in the camps during the daily routine of the players.

At this point we just have to wait for the announcement of the official launch date of the free expansion Wastelanders of Fallout 76 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, but first we leave you to the new images published by Bethesda to show us The Duchess, Mort and the Wayland inn.