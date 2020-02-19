Fallout 4 New Vegas: new postcards from the gigantic mod that recreates the Obsidian RPG

Share it:

The amateur developers of the collective that is shaping the Fallout 4 New Vegas project publish new environmental images of their now famous mod that promises to recreate the playful, content and graphic universe of the cult GDR of Obsidian Entertainment.

Work on the fan made remake of Fallout New Vegas, therefore, proceed quickly, or at least this is the message that its authors want to share with those who await the release of this mod that aims to recreate the Contaminated area of ​​the Mojave with the development tools integrated in the Fallout 4 editor.

The current-gen re-edition of New Vegas imagined by modders, however, will not be limited to reviving the struggle between the factions that characterized the history of the original masterpiece of Obsidian and Bethesda but it will also boast of the elements of innovation and originality represented, for example, by the addition of unpublished secondary characters, by new weapons and a plethora of quests to complete by freely exploring the open world map.

The launch of this promising amateur expansion is expected to take place during the second half of 2020: who already owns a copy of Fallout 4 on PC will be able to download it completely Free.