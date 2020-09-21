Fallout 4 Miami: A video shows the post-apocalyptic Florida of the huge mod

The modder collective that, from 2018 to today, is engaging in the development of the fan made expansion of Fallout 4 Miami publishes a new video that testifies to the goodness of this amateur project.

The video that we can admire at the beginning of the article is therefore the result of the two years of work that the Fallout Miami team has done to create this ambitious “total conversion”, which is a mod that aims to completely overturn the environments and many gameplay elements of the original Fallout 4.

The declared intention of the modders is in fact to give fans a new adventure in the same sci-fi dimension of the blockbuster role played by Bethesda. There Contaminated Area of ​​Florida that was recreated by the authors of Fallout 4 Miami includes the neighborhoods of the US metropolis that escaped the nuclear apocalypse and the surrounding areas, complete with original story structured in missions with multiple narrative crossroads, a plethora of secondary activities and many surprises to discover among original weapons, factions, humanoid enemies and new creatures.

The hunt for mutant alligators of Fallout 4 Miami is expected to start in 2021, with the publication of the Alpha version of this mod which can be downloaded for free by all users of the PC version of Fallout 4. In case you missed it, here is also the latest video of Fallout 4 New Vegas, the other great fan project made on which the modders are working taking inspiration, this time, from the homonymous role title signed Obsidian Entertainment.