Fallout 4 as Silent Hill thanks to a new PC mod

The prolonged absence of silent Hill from the scenes is forcing fans to get by in other ways: while the demo P.T. continues to reserve incredible surprises, a user has set to work on one mod of Fallout 4 for PC able to recreate the atmosphere and feeling of the famous Konami horror series.

It's called Whispering Hills, and envelops the Commonwealth with a thick and perennial fog, exactly like the one that made the town of Silent Hill so famous (and terrifying). The mod, in any case, is not limited to this, since it also introduces threatening sounds, new music for combat andOtherworld, a dimension populated by monsters such as ghouls, Silent Hill nurses, dogs, two-headed howlers and other amenities, in which players come teleported occasionally. Thanks to a Control Holotape, which can be manufactured in any Chemical Laboratory, it is also possible to modify some parameters of the Otherworld.

The mod is relatively small in size – it weighs just 110 MB – and can be freely downloaded from the dedicated page on ModDB. You can get a more precise idea about it by looking at the screenshots and videos attached to this news.