"Falling in love" will not broadcast programs where contestant appears killed by the Tepito Union

A few days ago the murder of Brian del Prado, a young man who participated as a contestant of the nam Enamorándonos ’program, which is broadcast on Televisión Azteca, was reported.

Del Prado was killed in the vicinity of the Coyoacán mayor's office inside his van.

The journalist Carlos Jiménez reported that the young man would have had problems with the criminal group La Unión Tepito, which operates, especially in Mexico City.

Faced with the scandal, the Ajusco television station would have "frozen" all the chapters where Brian appears.

According to journalist Gil Barrera, about 10 episodes where Brian del Prado appears will not be transmitted, due to the unofficial versions that relate him to organized crime.

The objective of Tv Azteca would be, according to Barrera, not to associate the channel with the concept of crime.

I am able to report that, about ten chapters of the program were thrown in the trash @EnamorandonosTV from @Aztec

They say they did, because they appear several contestants who were killed or involved in criminal acts. – Gil BArrera (@GILBArrera) December 18, 2019

A few months ago…

In May ‘Falling in love’ became a trend in social networks when the murder of Nataly Michel Rodríguez, who was found dead on the floor of his apartment in the mayor of Venustiano Carranza.

According to reports about the tragic event, shouts and a fight inside the house were heard hours before his death.

Nataly Michel Rodríguez, who was ‘flechas’ in ‘Falling in love’, had marks on her neck and her face darkened, so it was determined that she was strangled.

