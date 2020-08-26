Fall Guys: Yoko Taro wants NieR Automata skins

Share it:

Fall Guys has been in the spotlight since its launch and its popularity doesn’t look set to run out in the foreseeable future. The hordes of players that face off in the races designed by Mediatonic there are now more than eight million and among them there are also some prominent personalities, such as Yoko Taro, the author of the saga of Deny.

Just Taro, in a live stream together with Saito-P, said he was very interested in a collaboration with Fall Guys, perhaps bringing costumes inspired by his characters to the battle royale: “i think machine based skins (in reference to NieR Automata) they would be very nice” and keeps going: “or even Emil’s head!“The statement was immediately picked up by Ed Fear of Mediatonic, present in the chat at that moment, which retweeted the words of the designer. Yoko Taro herself replied to the tweet, with a simple “please“written in English.

Fall Guys has already collaborated with Valve and the next skins that we will see on the Mediatonic party game could be the Nier Automata themed ones. In a separate Tweet Fear explained how he managed to make contact with Yoko Taro: “I mentioned in the livestream that I was part of Mediatonic and Yoko Taro read it. I have now been tasked with communicating to the studio that Nier’s team really wants to work with us. Also now I have 20 new Japanese followers “. While waiting to see what the two studios have in store for us, have you already read our guide with the tricks to win in Fall Guys?