Fall Guys X Skyrim: the inevitable crossover is available thanks to a mod!

The universe of mods has accustomed us to seeing substantially any type of crossover come to life, videogame or otherwise: the battle royale of MediaTonic?

The colorful Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is experiencing a resounding success, both on PC and on PlayStation 4, with many users enthusiastic about being able to try their hand at challenges inspired by the famous Takeshi’s Castle Japanese. The little protagonists of the game lend themselves to multiple customizations, so much so that the development team did not hesitate to welcome crossover with Valve’s famous IPs. After the Half Life themed costume, the Fall Guys Skin inspired by Portal 2 has also arrived in the store.

Now, the creative player “m150“chose to introduce the characters in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Among the favorite titles of the Mud, the opera Bethesda thus welcomes the Fall Guys, ready to support the protagonist in his epic mission. To recruit the creatures, you need to head north of Whiterun to Whitewatch observation tower. Obviously, a special ordinance helmet could not be missing, as well as a fluorescent pink weapon created specifically for the Fall Guys. You can take a look at the final result thanks to the trailer and the images you find at the opening and at the bottom of this news: what do you think?

Meanwhile, MediaTonic prepares to present Fall Guys Season 2 at Gamescom.