Fall Guys X Portal 2: now available the Skin given to the best player

The team of MediaTonic had recently piqued the curiosity of the public, announcing that he had given a special Skin to the best player of Fall Guys.

Destined to land in the battle royale store in the following days, the latter had therefore begun to circulate in the game world with a certain advance. Well, now the Skin was officially introduced and turned out to be particularly interesting. Confirming what was reported by the data miner following the launch of the game, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has signed a special partnership with Valve.

After presenting the Half Life-themed Fall Guys Skin, MediaTonic the arrival of a new costume, this time dedicated to Portal 2. Presenting it is the official Twitter account of the colorful battle royale, through the twitter that you can find at the bottom of this news. P-Body thus realizes his entry into the arena, ready to challenge the other 59 contenders to win the coveted crown. From Saturday 22 August, the Portal 2 skin is available in the store by Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Despite being linked to Valve’s IP, the item is not exclusive to Steam and can also be redeemed by players PlayStation 4.

A small but welcome news, awaiting the presentation of the Fall Guys Season 2, which will take place during the Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live.