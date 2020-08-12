Fall Guys X Metal Gear Solid: Konami offers skins inspired by Snake

Share it:

The recent success of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout prompted numerous companies to propose skins to the development team to introduce in the game store. Among these, surprisingly, we also find the English division of Konami, who enjoyed making costumes inspired by Metal Gear Solid.

In the image published on social networks we can in fact see three different skins: one of Solid Snake of the first chapter of the series and two of Big Boss by Snake Eater. Given the care with which the designs were made, it cannot be ruled out that the small development team may really consider the idea of ​​Konami UK and collaborate with the company to publish a package of skins including these in the coming months. and other characters from the famous series created by Hideo Kojima.

Speaking of costumes, we remind you that just this morning an important leak appeared online in which all the costumes present in the Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout code are visible, among which there are some dedicated to Portal, Mortal Kombat, My Friend Pedro and Team Fortress.

In case you are curious to find out more about the game, we invite you to take a look at our review of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout.