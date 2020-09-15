Fall Guys x Gato Roboto: the special Skin dedicated to metroidvania arrives

The ride of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in the direction of success. A course that is bringing with it a large number of special collaborations.

Shortly after the game’s debut, the colorful battle royale saw the in-game debut of Half-Life and Portal 2-themed Skins, thanks to a partnership with Valve. Now, the publisher Return Digital offers players the opportunity to unlock an additional special costume. As you can see at the bottom of this news, it is a Skin a tema Gato Roboto, a peculiar 2D metroidvania starring a tender cat, ready to take possession of a mighty Mecha in an attempt to survive on a hostile alien planet.

The special costume, as usual, consists of a top and one inferior. Each of these can be obtained through an investment of 5 Crowns: only the most skilled players will therefore be able to put their hand to it. In fact, remember that the particular currency can be obtained in a maximum of three units through progression in the Fall Guys Battle Pass or through the achievement of a victory in a match.

If you do not know the Devolver Digital title, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye you can find the review of Gato Roboto written by our Claudio Cugliandro.

