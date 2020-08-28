Fall Guys: will private lobbies debut in the future?

Share it:

Fall Guys continues to achieve excellent commercial results with millions of active players on both console and PC. The success of the battle royale of Mediatonic it’s partly due to the huge feedback it has received from the streamer community on Twitch which led to the organization of a Twitch Rivals to topic.

Despite this, Fall Guys it does not offer any kind of function that allows you to create lobby private o dedicated servers, both options present in similar titles that aim to find space in the e-sports. In a recent interview with The Loadout, the guys from the software house stated that the possibility of playing in customized matches will probably be introduced in the future.

“We are still at the beginning but it is something that seems particularly requested by the community“he explains Joe Walsh, game designer of the game, and continues: “Fall Guys is ultimately like a TV show and users want to be the directors, directing their own personal show. We understand this is a much desired feature but we need some time to figure out how to implement it. Either way it’s on our to-do list“.

Even the community manager Oliver Hindle spoke on the subject, noting how the enormous popularity of Fall Guys took the studio by surprise: “Not something we expected. We’ve made a lot of jokes about Fall Guys’ eventual transformation into an e-sports, but we’ve always been mostly ironic“The private lobbies won’t arrive anytime soon, but the developers seem determined to further improve the gaming experience.