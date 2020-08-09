Fall Guys vs GTA 5: the battle royale defeats the blockbuster Rockstar on Steam!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With over 1.5 million players at the launch of Fall Guys, the Mediatonic can certainly be satisfied with the debut of his colorful MMO battle royale.

Also supported by its inclusion in the catalog of free PS4 games with PlayStation Plus in August 2020, the title has attracted the attention of a large audience not only on consoles, but also on PC. To demonstrate this trend we find the latest data shared by Steam during the day today, Saturday 8 August. As reported by the users of ResetEra, the weekend saw more players gather around Full Guys: Ultimate Knockout than even that active on the evergreen Grand Theft Auto 5!

Below, the Top-5 linked to the games that have enjoyed the highest on the platform today peak of active simultaneous players:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, with 893,992 players; DOTA 2, with 640,993 players; PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds, with 411,710 players; Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, featuring 124,772 players; Grand Theft Auto V, with 116,862 players;

A very important result for the MediaTonic title on the platform Valve, on which it is currently available at price of 19.99 euros in its basic version. If you haven't tried this party game yet, but you are curious about it, on the pages of Everyeye you will find a useful guide to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.