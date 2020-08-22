Fall Guys, Valve skins on PS4 and changes to challenges: all the news of the latest update

Share it:

As the debate continues on the reasons for the success of Fall Guys, the authors of Mediatonic announce that they have performed a “silent update” to introduce a whole series of changes to the gameplay and content of their battle royale phenomenon by over 10 million players. on PS4.

The acrobatic manager of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout social sites informs us of the latest intervention made by the Mediatonic team with a update lato server which, as such, does not require users to download patches.

The August 20 “silent” update adds le. To the Fall Guys digital store on PS4 skin di Valve themed Team Fortress, Portal and Half-Life Alyx already available on PC. As for the gameplay changes, the update brings the maximum number of players of the Fall Mountain final to 15 players to make these challenges more enjoyable and less chaotic.

Also by virtue of the latest update, the challenge timer Royal Rumble e Tail Tag has been reduced to 90 seconds: finally, the random wheel of activities to be performed will no longer foresee two consecutive rounds of team competitions, also here according to the requests received from the community. What do you think of this intervention? Let us know with a comment, but first we recommend you read our Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout review.