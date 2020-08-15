Fall Guys: Update introducing Jump Showdown is available

Share it:

During the evening the first was published updating of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout on PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam), which fulfills the promises made by Mediatonic last Monday.

The update in question, the weight of which is approx 250MB, not only fixes a series of problems related to match making errors, physics and the final mini-game of the crown but also introduces a new type of final challenge that takes the name of Jump Showdown. This game, already seen in the beta version, is nothing more than a variant of Jump Club: in this case, however, the goal is to remain the last in life and to make things more difficult is the random fall of the sections that form the basis arena.

We remind you that today all Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout players received a legendary skin and 5,000 Kudos for free, since the developers wanted to be forgiven for the serious problems that plagued the servers in the days following the launch.

Did you know that in just one week Fall Guys ultimate Knockout has already surpassed 10 million players on PlayStation 4 and PC? The popularity of the game also prompted Konami to offer Metal Gear Solid themed skins to the Fall Guys team.