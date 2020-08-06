Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout: tricks to survive

Share it:

With the release of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, players began to fight to compete for the show's crown of victory through a series of five intermediate levels. In this guide you will discover some tricks and tips to survive and increase your chances of winning.

Some of the tips that you will find during this guide are valid for any level and minigame that you will find within the title, while the others (most) refer specifically to some minigames in particular, and will come in very useful to qualify you for the next round in case you ever face that level.

General advice

When you find yourself having to jump forward to overcome an empty space, be sure to dive while you are in the air, by pressing square on Playstation or shift on PC: in this way your character will project forward, allowing you to overcome the obstacle more easily and with more security.

of other players when they crowd together, as the physicality of their avatars could risk tossing you and making you lose control over your character, or even make you fall from platforms and rotating cylinders. Play together with your friends: this advice may seem trivial, but following it will not only allow you to significantly increase the fun during the games, but will also allow you to work in a team to try to bring home the victory.

Specific advice

In the level The Whirlygig , once you reach the second part of the map, do not try to take the central ramp with the boost and that kind of propeller, since the chances of being able to pass it unscathed are very low, while the chances of being launched outside the boundaries of the level are high , and therefore be eliminated. Rather, proceed sideways on the circular platforms , where it is easier to continue because it is enough to jump with a minimum of attention to get out unscathed: a slightly slower, but much safer procedure.

, one of the most complicated races, be sure to , so as not to risk being eliminated instantly. In the team minigame where you have to push the big balls into your area, always check that you pushed the ball all the way to the team area before leaving, in order to make the possible recovery much longer and more complicated for the opponents.

Before letting you experience all the tips, we remind you that on our pages you can find the guide to all the minigames available. Have you already checked how to obtain and use crowns?