Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout: How to Climb and Overcome Obstacles

To be able to remain the last player still standing during the show of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and thus be able to conquer the coveted crown, you will have to learn and use every possible trick. In this guide we will explain how to climb obstacles.

Unlike operations such as jumping or plunging forward, which simply require the press of a key (X and Square respectively), a certain amount of precision is required to climb and climb over walls and obstacles. Before learning how to do it, however, you need to learn how to use and master the Socket: by pressing the dedicated key (R2 on Playstation 4 e Shift on PC), your character will stretch his arms forward and upwards, depending on the direction you give him with the stick. Thanks to this skill, the Fall Guys can to grab opponents, objects and surfaces in such a way as to be able to maneuver them: this possibility opens up a world of always different and creative approach options to the matches, including the possibility of climbing.

To do this you will have to keep your character's arms stretched forward, as we have seen above, and jump: by doing this you can hang wall ledges and obstacles, then you can pull yourself up using the left stick of the pad. Although it seems quite simple, this process requires a certain practicality and therefore experience: the first few times you will therefore have to be patient, and know that you could run into some failures, but keep practicing and you will soon be able to master the system.

