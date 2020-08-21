Fall Guys, Timthetatman has finally won: 300,000 spectators and congratulations from the team

Share it:

On the market only since the beginning of August, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout it quickly turned into a veritable gaming fashion, with an incredible amount of players ready to compete for the crown, including 2 million players on Steam.

Among these we also find Timothy "TimTheTatman"Betar, the famous streamer active on Twitch. Unlucky, the player has tried his hand at the production of MediaTonic for days, but never succeeded in the enterprise of being the winner. countless attempts they progressively attracted more and more audiences, amused by the attempts and ready to cheer for Timthetatman.

In the end, perseverance was rewarded, with the player earning his first victory on Wednesday 19 August. But personal satisfaction has turned into one jolly collective celebration. The official Twitter account of Twitch has in fact published an ironic video of celebrations, complete with congratulations from other famous streamers active on the purple platform. The same Fall Guys team he met Timthetatman, appreciating the numbers recorded by the live broadcast. The gameplay session on the battle royale has in fact seen more than 300,000 spectators simultaneously, with even over 1 million unique users.

In closing, we remind you that Fall Guys is not available on mobile devices: therefore pay attention to any scams.