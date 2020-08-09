Fall Guys: there are already those who have unlocked the most difficult trophy

Share it:

Over the last few days, a small controversy has arisen on social media regarding a particular trophy of the PlayStation 4 version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which according to many users was so difficult to unlock as to render the Platinum almost impossible game. However, it seems that they are already several who have succeeded in the enterprise.

As you can easily imagine we are talking about the gold trophy called "Infallible", which requires you to win five games in a row. As this is a game that relies not only on skill but also on the luck and skills of your teammates in case you find yourself in mini-games of this type, many have complained about this goal. The numerous complaints and requests to lower the number of streak wins had no effect on the development team, which judging by the number of people who managed to get the string of streak wins was right.

Among those who unlocked the goal we find not only PlayStation 4 users (apparently only 0.1% of owners of the game on the Sony console have unlocked it), but also numerous Steam users who showed off the screenshot on their social profiles.

