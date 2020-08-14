Fall Guys: The Team Fortress Scout skin is coming to the shop

Share it:

In the last few hours, the dataminers of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout have discovered numerous skins hidden in the files of the most popular game of the last week, among which we find those dedicated to Valve games such as Team Fortress, Portal and Half-Life Alyx. It seems that one of these is about to land in the shop with the usual daily reset.

Starting from 14:00 today, in fact, players will be able to purchase the skin inspired by the Scout by Team Fortress and compete in his shoes. It is not yet clear if this costume will be available for purchase by spending the accumulated Kudos or it will be necessary to have 5 Crowns for each part of the set. In any case, the skin will be available exclusively on the Steam version of the game and the developers have not yet officially announced which costume will be part of the next store update on PlayStation 4. According to the latest findings of the dataminers, it is likely that PS4 users will be given the chance to turn into funny mammoth.

Waiting to find out what all the content will be arriving in the store, we remind you that Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout already boasts more than 8 million players on PlayStation 4.

