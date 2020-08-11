Fall Guys: The shop updates with the epic Ninja skin

Share it:

After proposing for three days the exclusive legendary skin inspired by Hotline Miami's Jacket, here is the store of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout updates with a new set of items for customizing your avatar.

For the next three days, in fact, the title players Mediatonic will be able to purchase an exclusive costume from Ninja which, fortunately, can be purchased through the Kudos and therefore you don't need to win numerous games to be able to add it to your inventory. The Kudos can in fact be accumulated both through microtransactions and by playing, since they are assigned at the end of each game based on the position in the ranking. Each of the two pieces that make up the skin has a cost of 7,000 Kudos, instead the themed coloring costs only one Crown. To accompany the Ninja we also find a series of daily objects, among which the headdress that will transform your fall guy into a sort of chick certainly stands out. Players who have not purchased the blue version of the owl they can also run for cover by purchasing the pink variant, also for sale through the Kudos.

