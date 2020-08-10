Fall Guys: the phenomenon is also social with the hilarious tweets of the developers

Share it:

After having given up the whim of beating on Steam GTA 5 with Fall Guys, the guys at Mediatonic are riding the long wave of the success of their battle royale with a series of messages on social networks that are nothing short of hilarious.

Although only a few days have passed since the official launch of Fall Guys, the official Twitter profile of Mediatonic's colorful "platform royale" already counts 416,000 followers. A number, the latter, which seems to be destined to grow significantly in the near future thanks to the commitment of the English developers in involving fans on social networks with funny messages.

In these days, the editors of the Fall Guys Twitter profile have given real pearls of hilarity, with ironic comments on the bugs and on the tilt of the servers to which the title went through for too many accesses e videos made by fans. The curators of the Fall Guys social networks have then tried to bribe Geoff Keighley (fake of course!) hoping to receive some awards in the next The Game Awards ceremony. And this, without forgetting the curtain on the request for collaboration between Fall Guys and Cyberpunk 2077 which involved CD Projekt with the intrusion of the Twiter page of The Witcher.

At the bottom of the news we offer you some of the nicest messages that have transited these days on the Twitter profile of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout.