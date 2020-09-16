Fall Guys, the party game evolves: all the news of the mid-season update

After showing a new level of Fall Guys Season 2, the authors of Mediatonic illustrate confirm that they have launched the mid-Season update of Ultimate Knockout on PC and PlayStation 4, with many surprises for fans of the videogame phenomenon of the moment.

From the columns of the PS Blog, the Senior Designer of Mediatonic Anthony Pepper describes the interventions carried out by the British software house to make the experience of what, until now, has been the most downloaded game in PS Plus history.

The main novelty of theMid Season 1 update of Fall Guys is represented by the changes made to the level rotation system, an intervention that also involves the layout of the challenges itself to make room for dozens of new obstacles and elements that, in Mediatonic’s intentions, will contribute to add a hint of unpredictability to multiplayer races.

The Ultimate Knockout mid-Season update also comes with a patch that improves the server stability and implements updated visual effects, in preparation for the deeper changes to the gameplay, netcode, graphics and content of the title that will accompany the start of Fall Guys Season 2.