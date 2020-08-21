Fall Guys: the hunt for “The Fallen One”, the most skilled player in the world, begins

Share it:

The official Twitter account of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout never ceases to amaze and in the last few hours is amusing its followers with a new and exhilarating adventure concerning the mysterious “The Fallen One”.

The game, despite its great popularity, still lacks any kind of online leaderboards that allow players to compare their own results with those of others. However, it seems that the development team has decided to do something very curious: donate to first in the standings the legendary costume which will arrive in the store next week. The problem is that the identity of the chosen one, identified by the developers as “The Fallen One”, is not known even to the developers and has therefore started on social networks and in the game the hunt for this elusive player, the only one currently able to show off that costume.

Speaking of costumes, we remind you that Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout has recently updated bringing the Valve themed skins to PlayStation 4, which will arrive with the next updates of the store.

