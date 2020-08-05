Fall Guys: the community "defuses" review bombing

Share it:

Apparently some users have already tried to storm negative reviews of Steam's page Fall Guys, but the community of fans of the game has prevented this initiative from damaging the title and its developers.

Among those who did not appreciate the fact that the game is sold for the price of 19.99 on Steam (we remind you that Fall Guys is free on PS4 for PlayStation Plus subscribers) and those who were annoyed by the problems related to matchmaking and due to the incredible amount of connected people, the official Steam title page Mediatonic has begun to suffer the now increasingly widespread and feared review bombing. The development team, sorry for the incident, reported the wave of negative reviews to its followers on Twitter and within a few hours the community showed their love for the game by publishing their opinion on the Valve client. This gesture of affection towards the game managed to almost completely reset the attempt to review bombing, to the point that Mediatonic itself published a thank you message to the fans on social networks.

Today was a very busy day for the developers of Fall Guys, who did not expect such a high interest from the public. In a few hours the Twitter follower counter has grown dramatically, to the point of pushing the platform to verify the official account. We remind you that the Fall Guys servers are currently closed and will remain closed for a couple of hours in an attempt to expand their capacity and improve the player experience.