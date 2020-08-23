Fall Guys: Tencent and Bilibili announce the mobile version, but it will only be released in China

Share it:

As reported by the ever attentive videogame analyst Daniel “ZhugeEX” Ahmad, the leaders of Bilibili have managed to reach an agreement with Mediatonic to realize the mobile transposition of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout: the title, at least initially, will be available only on the Chinese market.

The video game-themed multimedia content sharing platform Bilibili entered the galaxy of subsidiaries of the Asian giant Tencent in October 2018 after a financial transaction worth over $ 317 million that resulted in an acquisition to extend influence in the Overwatch League.

The mobile version of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, therefore, will be developed in-house by Tencent e Bilibili. Daniel Ahmad reiterates that the title will be offered only and exclusively to the Chinese public: in the light of growing popularity of Mediatonic’s great little battle royale gem, however, a change to the agreements signed with Tencent and Bilibili could be seriously considered by the London authors.

Meanwhile, the guys from Mediatonic invite all fans to pay attention to online scams that could involve the fake smartphone versions of Fall Guys. To find out more about the new videogame phenomenon of the moment, we refer you to our review of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout by Giovanni Panzano.