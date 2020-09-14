Fall Guys Season 2: Friendships Shattered in New Level Video!

Devolver Digital releases a short video previewing one of the new levels glimpsed in the Opening Night Live trailer that revealed Fall Guys Season 2.

The nice clip packaged by the publisher of Ultimate Knockout takes up one of the most excited moments of a challenge played in an original obstacle course that will enter the rotation of challenges of the party game of Mediatonic with the opening of Season 2.

The next ingame phase of the videogame phenomenon of the moment will bring a lot of news for those who want to have fun in the company of their own ‘candy’ character from Fall Guys: among these, we mention the addition of new challenges set in completely new scenarios, in addition to entering the store a plethora of medieval themed costumes. At the bottom of the news you will find the tweet with which Devolver Digital testifies to the chaos that will arise in a passage of the new path.

The launch date on PC and PlayStation 4 of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout Season 2 has not yet been announced. By virtue of the enormous success achieved by the title after its entry into the offer on free PS Plus games in August, the appearance of Fall Guys at the PS5 event on date and price to be held at ore 22:00 of Wednesday 16 September.