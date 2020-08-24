Fall Guys, patch coming soon: changes for team games among the news

Share it:

Following the great success of both PC and PlayStation 4, the evolution of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which is preparing to welcome a new update.

To announce the upcoming patch is the Twitter account of the development team, via the twitter that you can find directly at the bottom of this news. MediaTonic has not yet announced the publication date of the update, but has confirmed that it aims to make it available during the week between Monday 24 and Sunday 30 August. Several Announcements in the home straight.

These include some changes in the minigame selection mechanism, with a focus on team challenges. Following the update, the latter will only be activated when it is possible to guarantee a equal number of members for each team. In making it known, MediaTonic never misses an opportunity to make fun of the community’s criticism of Team Yellow, jokingly stating that the speed disadvantage for the team will be removed! The update will also introduce some fix, improvements tostore interface, amendments to translations of the Trophies and will make it possible to reverse the assi X/Y your PlayStation 4.

In closing, we remind you that other news await the players of the battle royale: soon the Season 2 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be officially presented.