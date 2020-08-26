Fall Guys, no ‘candy’: the characters are huge!

Share it:

From the highly followed social profiles of Ultimate Knockout, the guys from Mediatonic deceive the wait for the reveal of the Fall Guys Season 2 and surprise their audience by revealing the exact dimensions of the Olympic “jelly candies” that can be interpreted by users.

In one of the latest, hilarious messages published by the managers of the Fall Guys Twitter profile, the authors of the London software house have inserted an image that portrays a hero of the Ultimate Knockout battle royale challenges next to the silhouette of a human.

Well, according to what Mediatonic revealed, the chubby protagonists of Fall Guys do not come from a microcosm but belong to a size similar to ours, with all the consequences that we can easily imagine in terms of the proportions of the settings and the heroes of the new videogame phenomenon of the moment. Unlike what has been hypothesized by fans, the characters of Fall Guys are not “animated candy” but gods anthropomorphic pillars of 183 centimeters!

The revelation of Mediatonic, as was logical to expect, sparked the reaction of the community with thousands of messages shared on social networks in a flood of funny memes and videos. While we’re at it, we remind those who follow us that Tencent and Bilibili have partnered with Mediatonic to bring Fall Guys to mobile in China.