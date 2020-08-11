Fall Guys: new level and many corrections coming with tomorrow's update

Share it:

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout it has only been out for a week but Devolver Digital has already announced the arrival of the first update which together with many small changes will see the arrival of an "old" level of play.

From tomorrow the Fall Guys players will be able to try their hand at the called level Jump Showdown, unreleased in the final version of the game but already seen during the beta. Jump Showdown is very similar to Jump Club, the level where players stand on a platform while two rotating axes sweep the surface at different and ever-increasing speeds. The difference in the new level lies in the platform, consisting of sections that begin to fall forcing players into tight spaces.

Along with the new level will also come several bug fixes and game balances among which the fixes to matchmaking messaging and problems with some controllers for the PC version deserve a mention. Fall Guys was a great success with the public reaching over 2 million copies sold on Steam and 23 million hours watched on Twitch overall.

Before leaving you, we remind you that on the Everyeye pages you can find the review of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, already available on PC and PlayStation 4.