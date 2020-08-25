Fall Guys: Lots of New Content Coming to Refresh the Game!

Share it:

Fall Guys is one of the revelation games of 2020 and its success impressed the developers of Mediatonic, who weren’t expecting such a positive reception for their light-hearted battle royale.

Joe Walsh, lead designer of Fall Guys, in an interview with Kotaku Australia said: “our expectations were largely surpassed by the actual feedback we received. You can’t plan certain things, you can’t predict them. Sometimes you just manage to be in the right place at the right time“. Walsh then went into the merits of concept by Fall Guys explaining that: “it always seemed like a good idea, but we never expected it to be such a success“.

Mediatonic still plans to release a lot of content for the most played party game of the moment, and Walsh himself has specified that the studio is working on updates to keep the game fresh and captivating: “Fall Guys levels are built with an eye for variety and we are currently testing new ways to play, such as special playlists in which players will face unusual round combinations“The ultimate goal of Mediatonic is to return a feeling of newness every time the game is started, with always something never seen before to do.

We remind you that Fall Guys season 2 will be officially announced on Thursday 27 August at the Opening Night Live of the GamesCom.