Fall Guys, leak: new mini-games, 100-player mode and mobile version

The great popularity that Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout is having among the players in recent days has prompted a large number of dataminers to analyze every single line of code in search of references to the content coming soon.

If some have failed to go beyond the collection of skins coming to the Fall Guys store, there are those who have managed to extract a great deal of information on what are the modes currently in development. There are really many maps in the works, but only some of these are in a more advanced stage of development and it is therefore likely that they will be the next to arrive in the game through free updates. Let's talk about the Treasure hunt, of the Chicken Hunt, of Wall Guys and a variant of Door Dash with support a 100 players, indicating that the high number of users connected to the servers could in the future push developers to increase the amount of players present at the beginning of a game. Unfortunately, there are no references to the operation of these mini-games and the only information published concerns the images of the arenas that will be the background to the activities in question.

However, it is not over here, since in a sort of debug menu that the dataminer who made these discoveries was able to access, the presence of a clear reference to the mobile version was also highlighted. In short, it is likely that Mediatonic wants to take advantage of the success of the game and not limit itself to developing only the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions but also the Android and iOS ones.

