Fall Guys, leak: in video all the Patterns that will arrive in the store

New leaks regarding the contents of the store keep coming Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout and this time the protagonists are the Pattern, that is the fantasies with which you can modify the surface of the funny characters whose shape resembles that of a bean.

In the video in question, lasting just under two minutes, we can see all the Patterns present in the title scroll through Mediatonic observing the effect on the appearance of the character and its relative rarity (the legendary ones can be purchased with the Crowns, the others are usually purchased through the payment of Kudos). Movies like this are very useful for players who don't have large amounts of Crowns is Kudos, so that they can identify the ones that best suit their character and wait for them to arrive in the random section in the store or in the one that is the same for all, whose content changes every 72 hours.

Speaking of costumes, we remind you that the Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout themed Enter the Gungeon skin is currently available in the game store, which should leave the store tomorrow and make room for the blue T-Rex.

Have you already taken a look at the leak of all the modes coming to Fall Guys?