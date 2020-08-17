Fall Guys: It's official, Enter the Gungeon skin arrives today

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Confirming the leaks of the last few days, the development team of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has just posted a message on their official social channels confirming the arrival of a new and exclusive legendary skin with today's update of the store.

at 2:00 pm today, August 16th 2020, the Fall Guys store will welcome a themed costume in its "Featured" section Enter / Exit the Gungeon. The skin in Bulletkin will allow your avatar to transform into a clumsy bullet and will be available on both PlayStation 4 and Steam for the price of ten Crowns (five for the top and five for the bottom).

We remind you that this is just one of the many Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout skins created in collaboration with other titles, since in the store we have already seen the publication of costumes inspired by Miami Hotline, Half-Life Alyx is Team Fortress 2. If the findings of the dataminers are confirmed, we will soon also see the arrival of themed costumes Mortal Kombat, Gris is My Friend Pedro.

Have you already read about the possible arrival of a 100-player mode in Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout? A recent leak includes references to numerous new mini-challenges and the mobile version of the game.