Fall Guys: how to pass the Hex-A-Gone level and win the Crown

You often lose your golden crown one step away from winning Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout? Thanks to our guide, you will learn some tricks to avoid frustration and finally grab the coveted victory in the final minigame Hex-A-Gone.

This level is one of three final minigames, within which you will clash with a small number of players, usually around 9 or 10 opponents, of which only one will be able to obtain the coveted golden crown awarded to the winner of the entire show. To win in a final level, all you have to do is survive all your opponents and avoid being eliminated until only you are standing, or run to the end of a path full of obstacles and be the first to reach the crown placed at the end of the race.

In the specific case of Hex-A-Gone, you will find yourself catapulted into a minigame consisting of some overlapping floors with hexagonal flooring: You and your opponents will all start at the top level, and you will have to continually move from one hex to another, as the ones you touch they will disappear after a few moments. In case you lose the support under your feet, cadrete until the floor of another level stops your fall; in case you fall below the last level, you will come eliminated definitely. So let’s see some tricks to increase your chances of surviving and, therefore, of obtaining the final victory and the coveted crown:

the first thing to keep in mind is that this minigame can be approached in a similar way to the video game Snake: specifically, your goal will be to create a path along each floor that allows you to never go through the same point twice. Once you learn and master this technique, you will be able to stay on a single level much longer, thus exponentially increasing your chances of winning.

the second trick to remember is that you will have a chance to jump up to one hex away without risking to fall (that is, you can jump a space, between one hex and another, as wide as a hex). This will allow you to more easily stay on the same level, creating increasingly complex paths as you try to survive.

Finally, don't worry too much about plummeting to the lower levels while you're still among the first to do so: finding yourself alone or almost on an entire floor could be an advantage, as it will allow you to study a much longer and more complex path and, why not, you may be able to eliminate a good amount of boxes in such a way as to make anyone who drops a level after you fall even lower.

