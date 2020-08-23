Fall Guys, guide: tricks to qualify in Slime Climb

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The sections with the slime in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout are the nightmare of a very large part of players, and the level Slime Climb is the most vivid demonstration of this. In this guide we will explain some tricks to overcome this minigame unscathed, thus qualifying you for the next one.

Slime Climb is one of a kind level Race, in which players must compete through a narrow path full of obstacles, between giant balls and moving walls, suspended over a lake of slime pink: the level of the latter will continuously increase from the moment the race is started, and anyone who touches it will be eliminated. For this reason it becomes essential to be able to overcome all obstacles as fast as possible, in order to qualify and avoid being swallowed by the slime.

The first piece of advice we would like to give you is to try to create small ones shortcuts, jumping and clinging to ledges rather than making the rounds of every bend on the way. It might seem like a small thing, especially since the first few times you will surely have some difficulties in mastering this technique, but once you learn how to use it correctly you will notice the results. If you don’t know how to jump and cling to ledges, we refer you to our guide to climbing over obstacles.

The second trick to qualify for Slime Climb is… take your time. Yes, it might seem an indication in contrast to what was said about the need to overcome all obstacles in the shortest possible time, in order to avoid being reached by the slime, but we assure you instead that this advice goes in that direction. Specifically, once you get to the beginning of the section where you have to jump the small ditches between one platform and the next, while avoiding the blocks that come out of the wall, take the time to correctly calculate the timing of the jump. By doing so, you will be able to avoid falling into the spaces between the platforms, where there is the risk of getting stuck together with other players, and consequently losing precious seconds, many more than those saved by trying a hasty jump. The same advice also applies to sections where you have to pass short rollers, under which there are some platforms that accelerate your movements, and in all likelihood they will make you fall into the lake of slime in case you hit them.

Finally, the last piece of advice we would like to give you is the following: once you get to the final part of the level, you will find yourself having to face a couple of ramps covered with slime, on which some obstacles move. In these areas the floor is slippery, it will often make you skid and fall, and in this case you would find yourself at the mercy of moving obstacles, risking losing all the hard-won meters up to that moment. To avoid such situations, the trick is proceed along the ramp by jumpingrather than just running, in order to cancel the slippery effect of the slime: by doing so, you will increase the chances of passing the area unscathed.

You will probably need a few attempts before you can finally make these little tricks your own, but we assure you that once assimilated they will allow you to obtain significantly better performance within Slime Climb, leading you to a much simpler and safer qualification than ever.

We remind you that on our pages you can also find the guide to overcome the last fan of The Whirlygig.