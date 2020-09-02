Fall Guys: guide to win the Fall Mountain level and get the Crown

Share it:

Tired of working hard to make it to the final in a game of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and then see you blow the crown from an opponent within walking distance of victory? Thanks to our guide, you will learn a couple of tricks to finally be able to grab the coveted golden crown in Fall Mountain.

The first thing to highlight about this minigame is that it is the only final level structured as a point-to-point race, but of short duration: consequently, your every little mistake could cost you defeat, and you must therefore always stay focused on your goal, moving quickly and with the greatest possible precision. However, don’t get discouraged if you stumble, fall, or get crushed between a hammer and a giant ball: the same obstacles will do their best to stop your opponents too, so do not despair and fight to the last, as few other levels are as competitive and punitive as this one against players who throw in the towel too early.

At the beginning of the race, you will have to choose which direction to take to start climbing the course: of course, the best choice for the first seconds of the race corresponds to your starting position, since it would make little sense to cross the entire map of the level to get on the other side. After passing the first section, however, you will start to be hit by some giant balloons that will be fired from the top of the hill: to avoid them, the best thing to do is often change their direction of movement, and then correct it at the last moment in case you seem to be in danger. The need to wait until a few moments before being hit comes from the fact that the bullets that fall on your heads bounce on the arena in a decidedly irregular and unpredictable way, often breaking the dreams of glory of many players and requiring fast, instinctive reactions. and often to the limit.

In the turnstiles area, let the balloons channel in one direction and take the opposite: by doing so, you will not only shelter from the cannonballs, but you will also find the road cleared and you will not have to waste time pushing and elbowing to get through the turnstile.

A very similar speech applies to the hammers further ahead, with which you will have to be much more careful, however, since the time window available to sneak inside their trajectory and overcome them unscathed is really very narrow. If you feel like it, you can also try place yourself right along the trajectory of the hammer, in such a way as to make you push forward by its movement, and thus gain precious meters.

The final stretch is rather linear, but this does not mean that the difficulties are over and you can already rejoice: once you arrive in front of the crown, in fact, you will have to jump and grab it with R2 to definitely win the game. While it sounds like a pretty easy task, it’s probably the one you need to pay more attention to: the crown will float up and down, and if you don’t calculate the timing of the jump correctly. you could risk falling in the area below without even touching the coveted final prize.

