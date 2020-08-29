Fall Guys, Guide: Tips and Tricks to Win the Fall Ball Level

Share it:

The team minigames of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout they certainly require harmony and collaboration between the members of the same team, but also a fair amount of individual skills. In this guide we will give you some tips to increase your chances of winning the level Fall Ball.

At the start of Fall Ball, players are split into two different ones teams, which are then lined up on what is in effect a small football field, complete with balls and goals. The objective to reach to qualify for the next minigame is to score more goals of the opponents within the time limit: to do this, the players of each team will have to work together to push the ball into the opponent’s goal. Although at first glance it may seem a very easy, almost banal mechanism, we assure you that in practice this minigame turns out to be much more complicated than expected: being able to push the ball in the desired direction, in fact, is far from obvious, since much often your team and the opposing team will pile up against each other without any logic in an attempt to get the ball to the other team’s goal. So here is a small series of tips and tricks to help you better manage your matches at this level and increase your chances of qualifying for the next stage:

dive forward (by pressing the Square key) after jumping it will allow you to launch yourself in the direction you have chosen with great force: in this way, you should be able to give the ball a good boost , shifting the scales in your favor. Always be very careful though, because if you miss the ball you will inexorably find yourself face down, and it will take you a few seconds to recover and get up.

(by pressing the Square key) after jumping it will allow you to launch yourself in the direction you have chosen with great force: in this way, , shifting the scales in your favor. Always be very careful though, because if you miss the ball you will inexorably find yourself face down, and it will take you a few seconds to recover and get up. although it may seem otherwise, too only one player may be able to block the run of the ball if well positioned: for this reason, it often turns out to be a good idea to leave one or two teammates behind for cover the door area , in such a way as to significantly decrease the chances of conceding goals.

if well positioned: for this reason, it often turns out to be a good idea to leave one or two teammates behind for , in such a way as to significantly decrease the chances of conceding goals. after one of the two teams has conceded a goal, a new ball will fall from the top to the center of the field: the advice is to take advantage of the initial momentum, trying to push the ball towards the opponent’s goal with the best possible timing: if you are good, you could be able to score a point in a few seconds, thus equalizing the result or, on the contrary, increasing the advantage over the opposing team. Sometimes, however, a rugby / American football ball will fall from the sky, which is much more complicated to handle and maneuver at will, so always be prepared for sudden changes in direction and speed of this type of ball.

